Сборная Узбекистана идет четвертой на Азиатских паралимпийских играх

WORLD RECORD BREAKING!!!



Today, October 9, 2018, Amilova Fotimakhon from Uzbekistan broke the world record for Para Swimming in the category Women's 200M Individual Medley SM13 (12-13) with the time 02:21.82. Congratulations to Amilova!#AsianParaGames2018 #ParaInspirasi pic.twitter.com/nCfFTxiYzx